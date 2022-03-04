HTC's Upcoming Smartphone Gimmick Shifts From Blockchain To The Metaverse; Here’s Why News oi-Megha Rawat

HTC's sluggish fall from smartphone glory will continue in 2022, with the company apparently working on a new metaverse-focused phone in April as the dregs of the once-flagship smartphone business continue to cling to whichever zeitgeist phrase they can to keep afloat.

According to Taiwan's DigiTimes, HTC's general manager for the Asia-Pacific region, Charles Huang, stated publicly at MWC 2022 that the corporation would be announcing a new high-end smartphone with undefined "metaverse" characteristics next month.

HTC's Upcoming Smartphone Revelation

The revelation sounds eerily similar to HTC's most recent major foray into relevance: its Exodus brand of blockchain phones, which had already been marketed for several years. The phones promised decentralized apps ("Dapps") and a built-in cryptocurrency wallet, that could run blockchain nodes and even mine small amounts of cryptocurrency.

HTC's main highlight at MWC 2022 was the introduction of a "Viverse" - the company's metaverse concept, which claims to bring together VR, XR, 5G, blockchain technology, NFTs, and more into a new, speculative platform. Given the prevalence of projects like Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces or Microsoft Mesh, which aim to aid integrate traditional devices like smartphones into VR and AR interactions, the metaverse-integrated smartphone is a possibility.

A high-end HTC "metaverse" phone could be interconnected with the company's VR headsets for a seamless, cross-device interaction that substantially alters how can a user think about using smartphones in virtual environments.

The metaverse phone may also be a mediocre smartphone with a handful of semi-virtual reality apps preloaded. For what it's worth, HTC's Viverse site specifically states that "any phone, tablet, PC, or VR headset" will be able to engage with its metaverse concept. Perhaps HTC's upcoming metaverse phone will be a breakthrough, the kind of product that restores HTC's relevance and places it at the forefront of the market.

HTC's New Fate

The HTC HD2, the HTC Evo 4G, the HTC One X, the ultra-slim HTC One, and the jewel-toned HTC U11 were among the greatest hardware available. In 2017, the business sold a large portion of its smartphone skills to Google for $1.1 billion. Since then, Google's Pixel phones have only improved, while HTC's smartphone prospects have plummeted.

HTC, like LG, Motorola prior to its own trials and tribulations with Google, and other Android device manufacturers, was also unable to find long-term economic success, being edged out on either end by Samsung's highly popular Galaxy devices while on the other by Apple's iPhones. Although keeping up its ambitions, the company continues to provide high-end virtual reality headsets for enterprises, and it recently released the Vive Flow headset for more regular gamers.

With its Vive headsets, HTC was a pioneer in virtual reality, but it's unclear how any of that relates to a handset. With the introduction of Android 11, Google discontinued its Daydream VR environment for smartphones, The company needs to put in a lot of work ahead if it produces a smartphone with a VR component. It's still unclear whether or not this smartphone will be offered outside of Taiwan.

