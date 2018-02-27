HTC to rollout Android Oreo update for all HTC 10 models in India

If we recall HTC had started to roll out Android Oreo updates for HTC 10 sometime in January. However, the overall rollout of the update seems to be moving at a slower pace and the updates are yet to be released in some countries. Notably, HTC does have a presence in a lot of markets around the world but until now we have not heard much about the Indian market, to say the least.

But the Android Oreo status might be changing soon in the country. According to a number of reports that are now floating around the web, HTC 10 models in India could soon receive the update. The reports note that the company is starting to think about the latest major Android release. If the reports are true and if it does happen HTC 10 users in India will soon be able to experience as well as enjoy the new features that Oreo will bring.

Android 8.0 Oreo brings a host of new features like picture-in-picture, Smart Text Selection, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, Auto-fill, Google Play Protect, improved booting time, extended battery life, newly designed emojis and a lot more.

Apart from these features, with Android Oreo update HTC 10 device will be able to support Reliance Jio VoLTE as well. HTC should also make some customizations of its own and bring in some other optimizations and fixes for the device.

In any case, it looks like HTC 10 device users now have something to look forward to. The reports have also suggested that HTC will take some time to roll out the update and deliver it to all eligible HTC 10 devices. Users should expect to see a notification for the update in the coming days or they can also keep a close eye on their notifications panel. If you receive the update for your device you can let us know in the comments.

UPDATE: HTC India via its official Twitter account has now confirmed that the company is rolling out the Android Oreo update for the HTC 10 devices. It is sized at 1.43GB and comes with software version 3.18.400.2. You can now manually check the availability of the update by going to Settings > About > Software updates.

Meanwhile, HTC has already started rolling out the update to US Sprint variants on February 12. Now after almost fifteen days, HTC devices in India are getting the update.

