HTC U12+ announced: Price, specifications, features and more

After circulating in several rumors and speculations, HTC has announced its flagship smartphone U12+. The smartphone comes with advanced features such as four cameras, Face Unlock, and more. It is priced at $799 (approx. Rs. 54,600) for the base variant with 64GB storage space and $849 (approx. Rs. 58,000) for the high-end variant with 128GB storage.

The HTC U12+ has been announced in three color variants such as Ceramic Black, Flame Red and Translucent Blue. The smartphone is available for pre-order in select markets such as Europe and the U.S. and the shipping will debut later this month or early next month.

HTC U12+ design and display

The smartphone flaunts a 3D glass body with ultra-thin borders. It is touted that the bezels are 2mm narrower than those of the U11. It has the IP68 rating, which makes it water and dust resistant. There are dual cameras positioned horizontally at the top center of the rear panel. Below the cameras, the LED flash unit and a circular fingerprint sensor are housed.

It bestows a 6-inch Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The screen has sRGB, DCI-P3 and HDR10 support. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Hardware and storage

Being a flagship smartphone, the HTC U12+ employs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which works in conjunction with Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB RAM. The device is available in two variants - 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting expandable storage up to 2TB with a microSD card.

The device gets the power from a 3500mAh battery. There is support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which is touted to charge the device from 0% to 50% in just 35 minutes.

Camera

The U12+ has four cameras - dual cameras at the front and rear. There is a 12MP HTC UltraPixel primary camera at the rear with f/1.75 aperture, PDAF, dual LED flash, OIS and laser autofocus and a 16MP secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture. The camera can capture slow-mo videos of 4k at 60fps and 1080p videos at 240fps. Up front, the smartphone comes fitted with dual 8MP selfie cameras with f/2.0 aperture, AR Stickers, and real-time bokeh effects. The smartphone comes with support for Face Unlock as well.

Connectivity and software

There are connectivity features such as Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone has USB-C audio, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, and HTC USonic with active noise cancellation. It is Hi-Res audio certified. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with the company's Sense UI.