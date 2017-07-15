HTC U11 getting voice assistant Alexa this Monday

AI enabled smart speakers are one of the best inventions of this decade. Amazon's Echo is one of them, which was initially only available to Amazon Prime members in the year 2014.

It was widely launched in the following year. From 2015 to 2017, many voice-activated home speakers came into the market. Other than the Amazon Echo, there is also Google Home. Moreover, Apple and Microsoft are all set to launch smart speakers later this year. Powered by Siri, Apple's smart speaker will be called the Apple HomePod. While Microsoft will name theirs Invoke.

Since it will take some for them to create a stir in the industry, Amazon has been licensing Alexa for use on other devices. Those who are not aware, the US version of the Huawei Mate 9 is equipped with Alexa. Besides, HTC announced that its flagship HTC U11 will be getting the Alexa feature as part of a software update in the US, UK and Germany.

So, if you are a HTC U11 owner residing in any of the above-mentioned countries, you are in for a good news. The AI assistant is part of an Edge Sense update that will start rolling out to devices from Monday, which is the day after tomorrow.

If you have the Edge Sense app installed on your HTC U11, you can see there is an option to launch the Alexa with a squeeze of the device. However, you wouldn't be able to use the voice assistant until your phone receives the update.