HTC U11 Life complete specs revealed ahead of November 2 launch

HTC is expected to launch the U11 Life and U11 Plus tomorrow at an event in Taipei. Ahead of the launch, the HTC U11 Life was listed on T-Mobile's site for a brief period of time.

While the US-based carrier removed the listing after realizing the mistake, a mirror link has all the details of the smartphone. As expected, the HTC U11 Life seems to be a mid-ranger from the company. While we already had quite a fair idea about the phone, the website listing has confirmed all its specs. Interestingly, almost all the speculations have turned out to be accurate.

To start with, the HTC U11 Life will come with a 5.2-inch display with support for full HD resolution. Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 630 processor by Qualcomm. The chipset is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The storage space is further expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP rear-facing camera as well as a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

The U11 Life packs a 2,600mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of 672 hours and usage time of 13 to 17 hours.

T-Mobile's website shows the smartphone running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with HTC Sense skin on top of it. However, there should be an Android One version of the phone as well. U11 Life is said to be the first Android One phone to come preloaded with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Notably, the HTC U11 Life will feature both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ab/g/n, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0 and Bluetooth 5.0.

What's more, the HTC U11 Life is expected to come with an IP67 certified water and dust resistant body, Edge Sense feature, and USonic earphones.

As far as the cost of U11 Life is concerned, it is expected to be priced at 369 Euros (approx. Rs. Rs. 28,000).

