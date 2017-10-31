HTC U11 Life featuring Android One pricing leaked along with new render

Earlier this month, Twitter user LlabTooFeR tipped that HTC is planning to launch an Android One version of its unreleased HTC U11 Life smartphone (also known as Ocean Life).

Soon after than, the smartphone much attention from many leaksters including Evan Blass. He posted an image of the alleged U11 Life on his Twitter account. Now with only two days to go for its expected launch, Roland Quandt has revealed the specs as well as the pricing of this upcoming smartphone on WinFuture. He has also posted an image of the device in "Brilliant Black" color.

This means customers will get three color options to choose from; Ice White, Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue. Another piece of new information shared by Quandt is that the HTC U11 Life will have f/2 16MP cameras on both sides. Also, the phone is said to ship with a pair of USonic earphones.

If you are wondering about the pricing, Roland claims the handset will be retailed at 369 Euros (approximately Rs. 28,000) in Europe.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the HTC U11 Life is likely to feature a 5.2-inch display with the resolution density of 1080p. Under the hood, the phone will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM. There is said to be two native storage variants of the U11; the basic one with 32GB and the higher one with 64GB.

In addition, the device is said to arrive with a small 2,600mAh battery and IP67 certification. Other than that, the U11 Life could have the Edge Sense and USonic features that are also present on the HTC U11.

On the software front, the smartphone will run on run on Android Oreo with Sense 9.0 A1 UI on top.