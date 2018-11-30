HTC U11 Life receives stable Android Pie update

Android 9 Pie rollout has now picked up its pace and a majority of smartphone manufacturers have started rolling out the latest update for their respective smartphones. HTC is the latest brand to rollout the official Android 9 Pie for its smartphone. This is the first time that the company is rolling out an Android Pie update for one of its smartphone.

The first HTC smartphone which is receiving the latest Android 9 Pie update is HTC U11 Life. Considering that the HTC U11 Life is an Android One Powered device, it comes as no surprise that the device has received the Android update. While some of the other HTC devices including HTC U12+, HTC U11, and HTC U11+ are yet to receive the update, there is no specific timeline available for the same.

The Android Pie update for the HTC U11 weighs 720MB and it will bring along the usual Android 9 Pie goodies along with it. With the new update, the smartphone is expected to deliver an improved user experience.

HTC had revealed its plan to release the Android 9 Pie update for the HTC U11, HTC U11+, HTC U12+, and HTC U11 Life a few months ago via an official tweet. As we mentioned earlier, the company had not revealed any further information regarding the availability of the update for the remaining devices. However, considering that the Android Pie has made its way to one of the suggested HTC variants, we can expect it to be available sometime soon.

HTC U11 Life specifications and features:

The HTC U11 measures 149.1 x 72.9 x 8.1mm and weighs 142g. The device adorns a 5.2-inch IPS LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

The upper mid-range smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 630 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz and paired with Adreno 508 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable to 2TB via microSD card.