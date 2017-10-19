HTC U11 Plus alleged renders and specifications leaked: Is it better than HTC U11?

HTC is scheduled to launch a new smartphone on November 2 at an event in Taipei and the company has already sent out invites for the event. While the company has not provided any details on which smartphone it is launching but the invite does provide some hints. There is a letter U printed on the invite. From the reports that we have been hearing so far, it will likely be the HTC U11 Plus.

Having said that, things just got interesting this morning. Well, renders and details of the alleged smartphone have just been leaked. The renders have been published by Couponraja.in and @OnLeaks. The renders are said to be based on the factory case schematics which are usually sent in advance to accessory makers.

Talking about the renders, the upcoming HTC U11 Plus bears great similarity to HTC U11. The smartphone seems to come with a liquid metal unibody design along with a glass layering at the back. The device looks like it will have a higher screen to body ratio with minimum bezels at the top and bottom. All in all the device looks sleek and modern.

Further, the fingerprint scanner has been moved from the front to the rear but unfortunately, the 3.5mm headphone jack seems to be missing in this device. There is a USB-C port and a microphone at the bottom. The smartphone or phablet features a single rear camera and it seems the camera has no bulge making a smooth surface at the back. The handset has a pretty interesting color scheme as well.

Apart from the renders, some spec details for the HTC U11 Plus have also been leaked. As per the leaked details, the device will come with a 6-inch Quad HD+ panel (1440 x 2880 resolution) which is slightly larger than that of U11. The HTC U11 Plus will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will come in variants with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The handset is said to also come with Boom Sound audio enhancements, and HTC's Edge Sense and AI features.

The smartphone has been spotted in the GFXBench portal as well. The listing also confirms similar features. The benchmark result also shows a 6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the listing reveals that the handset will come with a 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing one, and the latest version of Android - 8.0 Oreo.

However, there is no official word as to what HTC might actually announce, but most probably we could see this device being unveiled at the event.

