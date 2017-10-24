HTC U11 Plus full specs revealed ahead of launch

HTC is holding a launch event in Taipei on November 2. While it is not confirmed, we are expecting the unveiling of HTC U11 Plus at the event.

The smartphone has already been subjected to multiple leaks. It was also spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA a couple of days ago. So we already know what the HTC U11 Plus will be bringing to the table. Now, Evan Blass has revealed some of the key specs of the smartphone. Interestingly, the tipster doesn't think the November 2 event is not for the unveiling U11 Plus.

Anyway, according to him, the smartphone codenamed as Ocean Master will be known officially as HTC U11 Plus. As far as the specifications are concerned, the U11 Plus is likely to come with a 6-inch LCD display that will carry support for WQHD+ resolution. This means the display will have the resolution of 1,440×2,880 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The smartphone is said to be launched in two memory variants. The basic one with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the higher one will feature 6GB RAM and 128GB of native. Since there will be a microSD card, the storage space can be further expanded.

Powering the HTC U11 Plus will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that is present in all the current flagship smartphones. In terms of optics, the smartphone is believed to feature a 12MP rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash. Likewise, there will be an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

A 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support will keep the lights on and the phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The other expected goodies on the HTC U11 include IP68 certified chassis, Boom Sound audio as well as the Edge Sense feature.