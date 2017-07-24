HTC U11 Sapphire Blue to go on pre-order in India from today

Unveiled in May this year, the flagship HTC U11 was released in India in mid-June at a price point of Rs. 51,990. Now, the handset seems to be all set to get another color variant.

HTC has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Sapphire Blue color option of HTC U11 will be launched in India today, July 24. Till date, the smartphone was available only in two colors in the country - Amazing Silver and Brilliant Black. From today, interested consumers can pre-order the HTC U11 Sapphire Blue.

The tweet reads, "Adding more colour this monsoon, the #HTCU11 Sapphire Blue is coming soon to India. Pre-order starts on July 24, stay tuned."

Priced at Rs. 51,990, the HTC U11 comes with the new Edge Sense technology that is pretty innovative. With this technology, users can squeeze the edges of the phone to execute select controls. In our review, we felt that the smartphone is an innovative device with a great level of performance.

To refresh on specs, the HTC U11 features a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p Super LCD 5 display with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, there is a 2.45GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, Adreno 540 graphics unit and 128GB storage capacity that can be further expanded up to 2TB with the help of a microSD card. Note that this smartphone has a hybrid dual SIM card slot.

Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with the HTC Sense UI, the U11features a fingerprint sensor, IP67 rating, USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, 4G VoLTE and a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.