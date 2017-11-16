HTC U11 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

A couple of days ago, the HTC U11 was spotted on Geekbench with Android Oreo. Well, the Taiwanese company has already started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to the U11 smartphone in its home country.

While currently, Taiwan is the only country where the smartphone is receiving the update, other markets are expected to follow soon. Carrying the build number 2.31.709.1, the Android Oreo update weighs in at 1.33GB. Since it is a large update, users are recommended to make sure that their device has sufficient charge and space before beginning with the installation process.

If you own an HTC U11, with the arrival of Android Oreo, several new features will be added to your phone. Users will be able to use features like Picture-in-Picture mode, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, Longer battery life, Notification channel, and more.

To give you some insight picture-in-picture will let users simultaneously watch YouTube videos and use other apps. This feature is already available in the current version of iOS. However, users can only watch videos running on Safari web browser. The YouTube app does not allow any such feature on iOS as well.

Another feature that makes Oreo a much better improvement over Android Nougat is the notification visuals. Users will be able to view the notifications with much clarity and with several options provided for each notification.

Always-on display along with auto fill has also been provided in Oreo update as well. Auto-fill allows signing into apps more quickly and easily. There are also several options available for any text selection made on Android Oreo.

Google is calling the feature 'smart selection' as it provides users with additional options according to the text selected. For example, if you select an address, Oreo will offer you an option to look it up on Maps.

Other than U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 are also expected to be updated to Android Oreo.

