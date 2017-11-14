HTC U11 to receive Android Oreo soon: Spotted on Geekbench

It has almost been three months since the introduction of Android 8.0 Oreo OS from Google. While the Pixel and Nexus devices have got the update most of the smartphone manufacturers are aiming to roll-out the update to their flagships in the coming days.

Sony has already done it for its Xperia XZ Premium and now it looks like HTC is gearing up to release the update for its smartphones. The first one to receive the update maybe U11. Well, the smartphone has just been spotted on Geekbench database running Android 8.0 Oreo.

And this could mean that the software is being tested and the company could also roll out the final version by the end of this month or early December. However, the update will come when the testing is successful and that there are no bugs or glitches which will affect the performance of the device.

Apart from the software, the Geekbench listing reveals that HTC U11 is powered by 1.9GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. But that is all we can make out from the listing.

Android 8.0 Oreo key features

Android Oreo definitely comes with a lot of new features and improvements over Android Nougat. So of the new features include icon shapes, dots for notifications, more security options, an autofill fill service, smart text selection, and a picture-in-picture mode.

The new update will also bring new capabilities like faster booting, extended battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect. Notably, Android Oreo also comes with a Rescue Party feature which enables the device to recover from constant boot loops.

However, you can click here to read about the features in detail.

Meanwhile, HTC has confirmed that it will be releasing Android Oreo update to HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 as well. As per reports, both the devices are expected to get the new OS update in the first quarter of 2018.