HTC U12 Life announced with SD 636, dual rear cameras: Price, specifications, features and more

HTC has finally announced its U12 Life, the company's latest mid-range smartphone. HTC has unveiled the phone ahead of the IFA 2018 as expected. The U12 Life sports a premium design and powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone is announced in Moonlite and Twilight Purple color options. The handset comes with a price tag of £300 (US$ 390 / Rs. 27,620 approx.) in the UK. The company will start rolling out the device in Europe, Asia and the Middle East later in September.

HTC U12 Life specifications

HTC U12 Life comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display, with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clubbed with Adreno 509 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card.

On the optical front, the HTC U12 sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual LED flash, and 5MP secondary rear camera. On the front, the phone houses a 13MP camera sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity part, the HTC U12 Life offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back. The dimensions of the phone are 158.5 x 75.4 x 8.3 mm and it weighs around 175grams.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3600mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense.

However, for now, it is only launched for the UK customers and it is yet to hit other markets including India. Let's when the HTC U12 Life will hit the Indian market, and what will be the price. We will keep you people update stay tuned.