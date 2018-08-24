HTC U12 Life to launch on 30th of August with a dual camera setup and Snapdragon 636 SoC

HTC is staging up for a new smartphone launch on the 30th of August and the company is expected to launch a new mid-tier smartphone, the HTC U12 Life, which is expected to be the affordable flagship smartphone from the Google-owned smartphone brand.

A recent leak does shed some light on the specifications of the smartphone, revealing the major portion of the specs-sheet along with the design sketch as well.

HTC U12 Life specifications

According to the leak, the HTC U12 Life has an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px resolution protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset, which is based on 14nm FinFET architecture along with Adreno 509 GPU. This is a widely used chipset, which is seen on the smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion along with a dual SIM card slot, with 4G LTE and VoLTE support. The smartphone is also expected to offer other connectivity features like Bluetooth 5.0 and dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

Coming to the optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor on the back of the smartphone with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera. The chipset does support 4K video recording and the device is expected to offer the same.

Finally, the smartphone has a 3600 mAh sealed Li-ion battery and the smartphone is expected to offer fast charging as well. Lastly, the smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom HTC skin on top.

Considering the price of the HTC Desire 12 and the HTC Desire 12 Plus, the HTC U12 Life is expected to cost more than Rs 20,000 price mark. However, this launch is not happening in India and the company might launch the same in India in the later part of the year.