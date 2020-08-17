HTC Wildfire E Lite Pops Up At Google Play Console: A New Budget Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HTC is likely prepping up for another Android smartphone launch and it seems that the company is focusing on the budget segment for now. Following the launch of the HTC Wildfire E2 recently, the E Lite has been tipped to be under development. The upcoming affordable smartphone has shown up at Google Play Console database.

HTC Wildfire E Lite Specifications

The device was spotted at the Google Play Console by the tipster Mukul Sharma. Going by the listing, the HTC Wildfire E Lite will make use of the MediaTek Helio A20 chipset as its brain of operations. The quad-core chipset will be combined with Tech PowerVR GE8300 GPU. The device will come with 2GB RAM configuration, as per the listing.

HTC Wildfire E Lite appears on the Google Play Console listing. The device will feature a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 2GB RAM, Android 10 OS, and a 720 x 1440 display.#HTC #HTCWildfireELite pic.twitter.com/Q3XkjjYygG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 14, 2020

While there is no mention of storage capacity, the device could come with 16GB/32GB internal memory. The HTC Wildfire E Lite is also listed with an HD+ display that will deliver 720 x 1440 pixels resolution. It is said to come with a screen density of 320 DPI and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

As per the image on the website, the device will not feature any notch for the selfie camera; also, the bezels will be thick on all corners. Lastly, the website suggests Android 10 OS handling the software side. The handset is relatively new and the information on its hardware is limited.

The company seems to have kept all the elements basic. Not just the hardware, the design also is traditional. We don't know if the device will offer a single or dual-lens camera setup. But, looking at the leaked spec-sheet, it seems that we might get to see a single-lens setup. That's just a speculation and we will have to wait for official teasers or some authentic leaks.

The battery capacity is still at large. Considering this is an entry-level device, fast-charging support would likely be missing. We are waiting for the company to give out some confirmation on the upcoming smartphone. It would be interesting to see which market the company selects first for its debut.

