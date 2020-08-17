ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HTC Wildfire E Lite Pops Up At Google Play Console: A New Budget Smartphone?

    By
    |

    HTC is likely prepping up for another Android smartphone launch and it seems that the company is focusing on the budget segment for now. Following the launch of the HTC Wildfire E2 recently, the E Lite has been tipped to be under development. The upcoming affordable smartphone has shown up at Google Play Console database.

    HTC Wildfire E Lite With Android 10 Pops Up At Google Play Console

     

    HTC Wildfire E Lite Specifications

    The device was spotted at the Google Play Console by the tipster Mukul Sharma. Going by the listing, the HTC Wildfire E Lite will make use of the MediaTek Helio A20 chipset as its brain of operations. The quad-core chipset will be combined with Tech PowerVR GE8300 GPU. The device will come with 2GB RAM configuration, as per the listing.

    While there is no mention of storage capacity, the device could come with 16GB/32GB internal memory. The HTC Wildfire E Lite is also listed with an HD+ display that will deliver 720 x 1440 pixels resolution. It is said to come with a screen density of 320 DPI and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

    As per the image on the website, the device will not feature any notch for the selfie camera; also, the bezels will be thick on all corners. Lastly, the website suggests Android 10 OS handling the software side. The handset is relatively new and the information on its hardware is limited.

    The company seems to have kept all the elements basic. Not just the hardware, the design also is traditional. We don't know if the device will offer a single or dual-lens camera setup. But, looking at the leaked spec-sheet, it seems that we might get to see a single-lens setup. That's just a speculation and we will have to wait for official teasers or some authentic leaks.

     

    The battery capacity is still at large. Considering this is an entry-level device, fast-charging support would likely be missing. We are waiting for the company to give out some confirmation on the upcoming smartphone. It would be interesting to see which market the company selects first for its debut.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: htc news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X