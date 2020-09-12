HTC Wildfire E Lite Renders Leak; Thick Bezels, Dual Rear Camera Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Last month a new HTC smartphone called the Wildfire E Lite surfaced online. The device was spotted at Google Play Console where its key features along with the design were hinted. A noted tipster has leaked the renders of the device where we get to see the key design aspects.

HTC Wildfire E Lite Leaked Design

A tweet shared by the tipster Evan Blass reveals the design of the HTC Wildfire E Lite in full glory. The front of the device is seen with notchless design but has thick bezels on the top as well as the chin. The smartphone seems to have a polycarbonate back panel with a horizontal dual-camera setup.

The camera module will be placed on the top-left corner of the rear panel. Also, a circular fingerprint scanner is placed on the back for biometric authentication. The HTC Wildfire E Lite will pack the power and the volume keys on the right panel. The SIM card tray will be positioned on the left. The device is likely to feature a microUSB port at the bottom. We aren't sure of the placement of the 3.55mm headphone jack.

As for the expected hardware, the HTC Wildfire E Lite is expected to come with an HD+ display that will offer a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The display size is not disclosed, however, it is likely to be an LCD panel that will deliver a pixel density of 320 PPI.

The Google Play Console listing of the HTC Wildfire E Lite also suggested the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. This entry-level quad-core chipset will be paired with 2GB RAM. Additionally, the smartphone is said to launch with Android 10 OS. The rumour mill is yet to give out specifics on the HTC Wildfire E Lite's hardware. Also, it can't be said when this handset will go official.

