HTC Wildfire E Plus Affordable Android 12 Go Smartphone Launched: Check Specs, Price News oi -Alap Naik Desai

HTC has launched an affordable Android smartphone under its Wildfire series. The HTC Wildfire E Plus is a budget Android phone that runs Android 12 Go Edition. It is currently available in Russia, but the company will gradually release the device in key markets, possibly including India. HTC hasn't been a strong contender in the smartphone race for quite some time now. The Taiwanese company once made premium smartphones but is now looking at the other end of the spectrum.

HTC Wildfire E Plus Specifications And Features

HTC has been cautiously launching budget Android devices under the "Wildfire" sub-brand in a few markets. The latest smartphone is the E Plus. The phone is clearly aimed at the affordable segment and even runs on the Android 12 Go edition, which is a lightweight fork of the Android smartphone operating system.

The HTC Wildfire E Plus is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, which is a 28nm chipset that packs four 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 CPUs and PowerVR GE8100 GPU. The SoC is coupled with just 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. HTC does offer a dedicated microSD card slot, which would be a necessity for this phone.

Despite the rather humble internals, the HTC Wildfire E Plus does get a large 6.5-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen, however, has a 720p resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) with just 269 PPI density.

The HTC Wildfire E Plus features a dual camera setup on the back. It gets a standard 13MP main camera sensor which is coupled with a 5MP macro lens. The smartphone has a 5MP sensor on the front for selfies.

Though it is an entry-level Android smartphone, HTC has embedded a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, in addition, to face unlock, in the Wildfire E Plus. The device packs a large 5,150mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB-C port. The rest of the hardware includes dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HTC Wildfire E Plus Price And Availability

It is rather surprising that HTC chose to launch the Wildfire E Plus in Russia. The device will ship to other countries but is currently available in Russia and China. HTC hasn't offered any specifics, but the affordable smartphone should make its way to India, which has been one of HTC's key markets in the past.

In Russia, the HTC Wildfire E Plus costs the equivalent of $129, which roughly translates to ₹10,600. HTC might reduce the price of the phone to ₹9,999 if or when it arrives in India. The device is available in black color only.

As the smartphone packs just 2GB RAM, it is currently capable of running the Android 12 Go edition. However, Google has been adding features to this iteration, and soon, 2GB RAM might not be enough. HTC and other manufacturers may have to embed at least 3GB RAM, or perhaps more, to offer a decent user experience in their budget smartphones..

