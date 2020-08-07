Just In
- 3 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Upcoming Flash Sale On Smartphones
-
- 9 hrs ago Netflix User Interface Now Available In Hindi: Here's How To Avail
- 11 hrs ago Infinix Hot 10 Stops By Google Play Console; Might Come With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
- 12 hrs ago Realme X3 Pro Expected To Pack Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset
Don't Miss
- News Kozhikode crash brings back memories of 2010 Mangaluru flight accident
- Movies Ankita Lokhande Shares A Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother; Supports #Warriors4SSR Trend
- Sports England Vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 3, Highlights: Ben Stokes strikes late to give hosts fresh hopes
- Automobiles Harley-Davidson Street 750 Prices Reduced: Becomes More Affordable
- Lifestyle Urvashi Rautela Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Looked Stunning In Their Purple Sequin Saree?
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Odisha In August 2020
- Finance Delhi Govt Announces Electric Vehicle Policy With Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh Incentive
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
HTC Wildfire E2 Goes On Sale; Is It A New Budget Smartphone?
HTC might be pulling up its socks to get its smartphone business back on track. Following the launch of the HTC Desire 20 Pro and the U20 5G, the company has the Wildfire E2 in store which comes as a budget smartphone. Interestingly, the device has been put up for sale even before its official launch. The device is backed by features such as a budget MediaTek processor and dual-rear camera setup. Let's have a look at its specs and availability.
HTC Wildfire E2 Hardware And Software Features The HTC Wildfire E2 runs on the entry-level octa-core MediaTek MT6762D processor which is otherwise known as the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The smartphone is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It also supports up to 128GB additional storage via microSD card. Upfront, the smartphone packs a 6.21-inch display which is IPS LCD panel. The display delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, and a pixel density of 271 PPI. The device features a waterdrop notch which is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The vertical dual-lens setup at the rear has a 16MP primary sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture. It is paired up with a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS. Coming to the connectivity aspects, the device will offer a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear panel has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The smartphone is powered a 4,000 mAh battery. HTC Wildfire E2 Price The HTC Wildfire E2 is listed at RUB 8,760 (Rs. 8,905 approx) at the Russian online retail store, i.e, Citilink.ru. This is the pricing of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available in blue and black colour options. As of now, HTC has not announced when this device will go official in India and remaining markets.
HTC Wildfire E2 Hardware And Software Features
The HTC Wildfire E2 runs on the entry-level octa-core MediaTek MT6762D processor which is otherwise known as the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The smartphone is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It also supports up to 128GB additional storage via microSD card.
Upfront, the smartphone packs a 6.21-inch display which is IPS LCD panel. The display delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, and a pixel density of 271 PPI. The device features a waterdrop notch which is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
The vertical dual-lens setup at the rear has a 16MP primary sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture. It is paired up with a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS. Coming to the connectivity aspects, the device will offer a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear panel has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The smartphone is powered a 4,000 mAh battery.
HTC Wildfire E2 Price
The HTC Wildfire E2 is listed at RUB 8,760 (Rs. 8,905 approx) at the Russian online retail store, i.e, Citilink.ru. This is the pricing of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available in blue and black colour options. As of now, HTC has not announced when this device will go official in India and remaining markets.