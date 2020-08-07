HTC Wildfire E2 Goes On Sale; Is It A New Budget Smartphone?

Photo Credit:

HTC Wildfire E2 Hardware And Software Features

The HTC Wildfire E2 runs on the entry-level octa-core MediaTek MT6762D processor which is otherwise known as the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The smartphone is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It also supports up to 128GB additional storage via microSD card.

Upfront, the smartphone packs a 6.21-inch display which is IPS LCD panel. The display delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, and a pixel density of 271 PPI. The device features a waterdrop notch which is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The vertical dual-lens setup at the rear has a 16MP primary sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture. It is paired up with a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The smartphone will ship with Android 10 OS. Coming to the connectivity aspects, the device will offer a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear panel has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The smartphone is powered a 4,000 mAh battery.

HTC Wildfire E2 Price

The HTC Wildfire E2 is listed at RUB 8,760 (Rs. 8,905 approx) at the Russian online retail store, i.e, Citilink.ru. This is the pricing of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available in blue and black colour options. As of now, HTC has not announced when this device will go official in India and remaining markets.

