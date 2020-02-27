ENGLISH

    HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India

    HTC Wildfire R70 is the latest smartphone from the company to be announced in India. Well, it follows the launch of the Wildfire X, which was launched in August 2019. As of now, the Taiwanese smartphone maker has not revealed any official word regarding the pricing of the smartphone but it has been launched in Night Black and Aurora Blue color options and will go on sale in India soon.

    HTC Wildfire R70 Specifications

    The HTC Wildfire R70 bestows a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the latest HTC smartphone makes use of a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 SoC based on the 16nm process along with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

    Running Android 9 Pie, the HTC Wildfire R70 comes with a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 16MP primary sensor along with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the smartphone comes fitted with an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

    When it comes to the other goodies, the HTC Wildfire R70 flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, micro USB and FM Radio. The smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

    What We Think

    As of now, there is no word about the price of the HTC Wildfire R70. Given its specifications, we can expect the device to be priced reasonably but it will be challenged by the disruptively priced Chinese smartphones available at much lesser costs.

    Thursday, February 27, 2020, 22:07 [IST]
