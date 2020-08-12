ENGLISH

    HTC Wildfire Series, HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro Get EEC Certification

    HTC is preparing to launch several handsets in the market. Even the development of the Wildfire series is said to be nearing the end. The Wildfire series comprises the HTC Wildfire E Lite, Wildfire E Ultra, and the Wildfire E Star. The smartphones recently have received EEC certification.

    HTC Wildfire Series Get EEC Certification

     

    In addition, the HTC U20 5G and the Desire 20 Pro handsets have also been spotted on EEC certification. Both handsets were launched back in June in Taiwan. According to the certification listing, the handsets will first land in Europe but the exact time is not known at the moment. There is also no information about the launch in India.

    As per the listing, the Wildfire series' handsets will fall under the mid-range segment. However, the specifications of the handsets still under wraps. We hope the features will come out soon. Let's take a look at the features of the HTC U20 5G and the Desire 20 Pro.

    HTC U20 5G Specifications

    The HTC U20 5G comes with a 6.8-inch full HD+ display with a high (1,080 X 2,400 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 fast-charging support.

    On the software front, it runs on Android 10 OS with a custom on top. For imaging, the quad rear camera setup of the HTC U20 5G offers a 48MP primary sensor. For selfies and videos, it features a 32MP shooter. For connectivity, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and USB Type-C.

    HTC Desire 20 Pro Specifications

    The HTC Desire 20 Pro, flaunts 6.5-inch full HD+ display along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM. The handset ships with Android 10 OS and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. For cameras, the HTC Desire 20 Pro also offers a quad-camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a two 2MP macro, and depth sensor.

    X