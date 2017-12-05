Huawei 5G smartphones to be unveiled in 2019

At the World Internet Conference held in China, several Chinese tech giants discussed their plans for the future in the research and development area.

According to MyDrivers via GizmoChina, at the conference, Yu Chengdong, the Huawei CEO hinted that the company is in plans to launch a 5G smartphone in the second half of 2019. Within that time frame, it is clear that the 5G technology would be functioning fine and would be rolled out by several mobile carriers across the world.

Right now, the 5G technology is being tested on prototypes such as the ZTE Gigabit phone. Also, ZTE, Qualcomm and China Mobile announced the successful completion of the test of the world's first 5G New Radio System.

The Huawei CEO, Yu Chengdong further revealed that the past couple of decades have marked the era of rapid development in terms of mobile telecommunications industry. He further noted the fact that the smartphone development has paved way for tremendous changes in the lives of people. He also revealed that 5G and artificial intelligence technology are the upcoming trends.

Huawei has already started the AI journey with the newly introduced Kirin 970 SoC that is capable of rendering AI. The company is believed to launch hardware products those are capable of supporting 5G connectivity in 2018. And, in the following year that is 2019, the chipset from Huawei will pave way for the launch of 5G smartphones.

The previous reports have tipped that the commercialization of the 5G technology is important for several companies such as Nokia, Huawei, and Ericsson that make network equipment gear. Moving to the new networks will ensure to enable new mobile services and new business models but the same can pose challenges for the other industries that are unable to invest in upgrades.

Unlike 3G and 4G, 5G connectivity will not only delivery fast phone or computer data but also link up machines, cars, crop and cargo equipment to the internet. Let's wait until 2019 to witness the emergence of 5G to take over 3G and 4G standards.