Huawei aims to retain best camera smartphone crown with P30

Known tipster Evan Blass has detailed the camera specifications of Huawei's upcoming flagship smartphone - Huawei P30. The tipster claims that the device will comprise of triple camera setup, similar to its precursors.

If the leaks are to be believed, the triple camera setup will be housed on the top left corner on the back panel. Just like the Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, the main rear camera of the Huawei P30 will boast a 40-megapixel sensor. Also, the new flagship will offer 5x lossless zoom. Unfortunately, Blass didn't share any more details about the other two sensors, however, he mentioned that the front shooter will have a 24MP sensor.

Blass did corroborate with the initial reports hinting towards a four-camera setup on the P30. Case links pointed towards an added sensor for the more capable handset due to the presence of a longer cutout on the top left corner of the rear panel.

While Blass didn't leak any camera details of the P30, case leaks hinted towards a dual flash setup accompanying the camera sensors, and users might think of it as a quad-camera setup. The lack of a cutout for the fingerprint sensor hints that the Huawei P30 will come with in-display fingerprint sensor or an optical scanner.

Moreover, the case leaks show that the two smartphones will sport the 3.5mm audio jack, while users may find both the USB Type-C port and the loudspeaker at the bottom of both smartphones.

The leaks also claim that the device will have 6GB of RAM and will come pre-installed with Android 9 Pie. However, thee will be the company's EMUI skin atop the operating system.

The inclusion of a triple camera setup will help the company bring the best of experience to its users. DxOMark previously crowned the Huawei P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera, and the company hopes to continue the trend with its best-in-class offerings.