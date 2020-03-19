ENGLISH

    Huawei AQM-AL10 Tipped To Be Honor 30 Lite Suggests New TENAA Listing

    By
    |

    Huawei's mid-range smartphone with model number AQM-AL10 was spotted on TENAA listing last week. Now, the listing has been updated with latest images of the smartphone showcasing its design along with an Honor branding at the bottom of the rear panel of the phone.

    Huawei AQM-AL10 Tipped To Be Honor 30 Lite Suggests New TENAA Listing

     

    According to the reports, it has been speculated that this might be Honor 30 Lite from the Honor 30 series. The company is said to launch the new series of smartphone in April 2020. According to the TENAA listing, the mid-range Honor smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular shape, placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel along with an LED flash. The camera module features a 48MP primary camera + 8MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens.

    The TENAA listing also suggests that the alleged Honor 30 Lite is said to offer 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Besides the smartphone also features a waterdrop notch which houses the front camera module. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.27GHz. However, the TENAA listing didn't reveal the processor type which is going to be equipped inside the Honor 30 Lite.

    The listing also confirmed that the phone will be launched with 6GB and 8GB two RAM variant with 128GB and 256GB storage respectively. The smartphone is said to run on Android 9 instead of the latest operating system. The alleged Honor 30 Lite is suggested to be fuelled with a 3,900 mAh non-removable battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

    Huawei AQM-AL10 Tipped To Be Honor 30 Lite Suggests New TENAA Listing

     

    According to the rumors, the company is planning to launch the Honor 30 series in April and the new leak render has disclosed the color of the smartphone. The recent leak renders showcases a circular-shaped rear camera module.

    Reports also suggest that the Honor 30s will be powered by Huawei Kirin 820 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is also suggested to support 40W fast charging and feature quad-camera module.

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
