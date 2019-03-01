Huawei CEO finds Samsung Galaxy Fold design "not good"

ENGLISH

    Industry giants Samsung and Huawei unveiled their respective foldable smartphones recently. Although both devices have a foldable display, they differ in terms of design. Huawei CEO Richard Yu admitted in an interview with Business Insider that the company was working on a design similar to the Galaxy Fold. However, the company dropped the idea as they thought the design was "not good." 

    "I feel having two screens, a front screen and a back screen, makes the phone too heavy," Yu said, referring to the Samsung Galaxy Fold design. "We [Huawei] had several solutions, but we canceled them. We had three projects simultaneously. We had something even better than that, killed by me," he said.

    Huawei then came up with the design of the Mate X that packs a single display which doubles as a tablet when folded out. However, the Mate X doesn't seem to be any slimmer than the Galaxy Fold. Also, the design raises the risk of the display being vulnerable to scratches as it is exposed all the time.

    The Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, comes with a smartphone-like display, while there's a tablet-style display on the inside. This will help protect the inner display from scratches and smudges. The device is actually a bit thicker and the hinge isn't completely closed and might allow dust particles to get into the device and damage its parts.

     

    What's common here is the pricing. The Huawei Mate X is priced at $2,600, while the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a price tag of $2,000.

    Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
