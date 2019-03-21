Huawei confirms Mate X 5G foldable smartphone coming to India soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device is priced at € 2,299 (Rs 1, 80,143 approx) and could be the most expensive smartphone in the Indian market.

The MWC 2019 concluded last month on 28th and a number of brands showcased their upcoming products such as smartphones etc at the technology trade fair. Huawei also showcased its upcoming flagship Mate x foldable smartphone during the MWC 2019. The 5G enabled smartphone is the company's first device to offer a foldable design and it will compete head-on with Samsung's foldable smartphone in the market. Now, the Chinese tech giant has revealed that it will be bringing the premium smartphone soon in the Indian market.

While there is no specific timeline for the availability of the smartphone in the Indian market, the company reveals that the device will be available soon in the country. The Huawei Mate X is going to carry an expensive price tag in the Indian market and could be the most expensive smartphone with its hefty price tag. The device is priced at € 2,299 (Rs 1, 80,143 approx).

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone specifications:

Mate X is a high-end smartphone by the Chinese tech giant. It makes use of the company's in-house premium octa-core Kirim 980 chipset based on 7nm architecture under its hood. The processor is clubbed with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU to render graphics. The device packs 8GB of RAM for multitasking and 512GB of internal memory for storing the data on the device. The internal memory is further expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Mate X primary highlight is its big-size foldable display panel. The smartphone's display measure 8-inches when unfolded and when it is folded it offers 6.38-inch and 6.6-inch separate diagonal displays. While the former offers a screen resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels screen resolution, the latter offers a screen resolution of 1148 x 2480 pixels.

It has a primary camera setup with three lenses which includes a 40 MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 16 MP (f/2.2) lens, and one 8 MP (f/2.4) sensor for depth sensing. The Huawei Mate x is fuelled by a huge, 4,500mAH battery unit which comes with Huawei's fast charging technology support.

Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group speaking on the availability of Mate X in India said, "India is an important market for us and we have been consistently investing and expanding our footprint in the market. We are focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era. We want our customers here to witness Huawei's global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel."

via