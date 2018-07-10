ENGLISH

Huawei confirms the launch of Nova 3 and TalkBand B5 for July 18

Huawei is gearing up to launch its upcoming Nova 3. The company has sent out invites for the event in China on July 18. The company will also introduce the new TalkBand B5 at the event.

    Huawei is gearing up to launch its upcoming Nova 3. The company has sent out invites for the event in China on July 18. In addition, the company will also introduce the new TalkBand B5 at the event. Earlier the company already confirmed that the smartphone will come with an AI dual-camera setup.

    Huawei confirms the launch of Nova 3 and TalkBand B5 for July 18

    The company has confirmed the news on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. Huawei posted images of both the Huawei Nova 3 and TalkBand B5, disclosing the launch date of July 18.

    The Nova 3 was already certified by TENAA with model numbers PAR-TL00 and PAR-AL00. In the listing, it was revealed that the phone will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ with 19:5:9 aspect ratio display and a notch, similar to the Honor Play. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.36GHz Octa-Core SoC, which will likely be Kirin 970 with support for GPU Turbo.

    The Huawei Nova 3 is expected to back by 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB onboard storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

    Huawei confirms the launch of Nova 3 and TalkBand B5 for July 18

    On the optical front, the phone is expected to arrive with a dual camera setup comprises 16MP f/1.8 aperture rear sensor and a secondary 24MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. The back panel also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, the smartphone houses a 24MP camera sensor, a secondary 2MP camera for selfie and video call.

    On the connectivity part, the Nova 3 offers Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C. The dimensions of the phone are 157.0×73.7×7.3mm and it weighs 165g. The smartphone also comes with a SIM (nano + nano / microSD).

    The smartphone is fueled by a 3650mAh (typical) battery with fast charging and run Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2.

    The Huawei Nova 3 is expected to come in black, blue and more color options. According to rumors the phone will be priced starting at 2699 yuan(US$ 408 / Rs 28,083 approx). We will get to know more details about the smartphone when it goes official on July 18.

    Source 1,2

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
