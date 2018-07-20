Huawei to ditch the controversial notch in favor of a hole in the screen

Huawei is said to be working on a phone with a notch-like hole in the display panel. It's unclear how it would look, but the hole will house the front camera. According to ETNews, the smartphone will pack a 6.39-inch LCD display and can see the light of day in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It appears that the hole will further increase the screen-to-body ratio without having to use a pop-up camera as seen on the Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X. Instead of using a notch, a hole would be punched in the display, it means that the hole would be surrounded by the screen.

The diagrams in the report show the camera sensor placed in the hole, while the speakers and the sensors will be placed on a very narrow bezel. However, it's still unclear whether this is how ETNews expects Huawei to implement the design, or it's just a simple representation of the design. This could a good way to make the display less intrusive than the notch.

The report doesn't mention the name of the device we can expect to see the new setup on. However, a Huawei roadmap leaked late last year suggests the company will release a Mate Pro and Mate Lite device in quarter four this year. If the feature is ready, it will definitely come on a premium smartphone.

A screen with a hole might not be everyone's cup of tea. People who are completely against notches may not be pleased with the new design. Although it is still a loss of some real estate, it would still make for a small cutout than those seen on Huawei's current line of flagships.

Besides, the company will also be pushing its GPU Turbo update to many of its smartphones to boost their gaming performance. The update was previously announced for the Honor devices and will be rolled out for Huawei phones starting August.

Powered by the new graphics processing acceleration technology, GPU Turbo, the devices will come with a hardware-software integration, to increase graphics processing efficiency. Huawei's GPU Turbo is a graphics processing acceleration technology that re-architects how graphics are processed on the system level for revolutionary performance and efficiency improvement.

This latest technology will allow users to enjoy 4D gaming experience with the help of AI, ensuring real-time image and sound recognition, and intelligent game vibrations. It will boost graphics performance by around 60 percent while reducing the energy consumption by around 30 percent.