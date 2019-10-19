Huawei Enjoy 10 With 48 MP Dual-Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Goes Official News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has launched a new smartphone dubbed the Enjoy 10. The device comes as a trimmed down variant of the Enjoy 10 Plus which was launched last month. The Huawei Enjoy 10 was previously revealed to be under development by a TENNA listing. Now, the handset has gone official in China. Following are its pricing and specifications details:

Huawei Enjoy 10 Key Specifications

This is a mid-range smartphone that makes use of an in house octa-core Kirin 710F chipset. The device is launched in three different RAM and storage configuration - 4GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM+128GB storage.

The handset supports external microSD card as well. In the software department, it will come pre-installed with Android Pie OS layered with EMUI 9.1 skin on top.

The Huawei Enjoy 10 is equipped with a 6.39-inch display that has a 720 x 160 pixels HD+ resolution. Instead of a waterdrop notch, the display features a punch-hole for the selfie camera. It is worth noting that the Enjoy 10 Plus offers a pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual-camera module at the rear. The sensors include a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The in-display camera cut-out houses an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calling with an f/2.0 aperture. Rounding off the specification sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery, but sadly, there is no fast charging support.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Price And Availability

The Huawei Enjoy 10's base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is announced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs. 12,036). The 6GB RAM+64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs. 14,044), while the 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant is also priced at CNY 1,399 (Rs. 14,044).

The device is going up for sale starting November 1 in China. As of now, Huawei has not announced its pricing and availability in the Indian market.

