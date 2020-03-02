ENGLISH

    Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000 mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Launched: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Huawei has launched its latest budget smartphone - the Enjoy 10e in China. The budget-friendly smartphone offers a dual-camera setup, waterdrop notch, gradient back, and a lot more. But the most highlighted feature of the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging technology. Here are the details:

    Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000 mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Launched

     

    HUAWEI Enjoy 10e Specifications

    The Huawei Enjoy 10e is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) clubbed with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Under the hood, the smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. On top of that users can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

    The Enjoy 10e is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging and a reverse charging technology via OTG cable. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android 10 on top of EMUI 10.

    Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000 mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Launched

    Upfront, the smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch with 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the waterdrop notch, the Enjoy 10e houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    On the rear part, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for taking portraits, along with an LED flash.

     

    On the connectivity front, the Huawei Enjoy 10e offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. It also offers a hybrid dual SIM tray.

    Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000 mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Launched

    Huawei Enjoy 10e Price

    Ther Huawei Enjoy 10e is launched with a price tag of Yuan 999 (approx $142 and Rs. 10,309) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant will be up for sale at Yuan 1199 (approx $171 AND Rs. 12,375). The smartphone will available for sale in Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Emerald Green color option. It is already up for pre-orders and the sale starts from March 5, 2020.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
