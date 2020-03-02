Just In
Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000 mAh Battery, Reverse Charging Launched: Price And Specifications
Huawei has launched its latest budget smartphone - the Enjoy 10e in China. The budget-friendly smartphone offers a dual-camera setup, waterdrop notch, gradient back, and a lot more. But the most highlighted feature of the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging technology. Here are the details:
HUAWEI Enjoy 10e Specifications
The Huawei Enjoy 10e is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) clubbed with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Under the hood, the smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage. On top of that users can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.
The Enjoy 10e is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 10W charging and a reverse charging technology via OTG cable. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android 10 on top of EMUI 10.
Upfront, the smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch with 88.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the waterdrop notch, the Enjoy 10e houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.
On the rear part, the smartphone houses a dual-camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for taking portraits, along with an LED flash.
On the connectivity front, the Huawei Enjoy 10e offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. It also offers a hybrid dual SIM tray.
Huawei Enjoy 10e Price
Ther Huawei Enjoy 10e is launched with a price tag of Yuan 999 (approx $142 and Rs. 10,309) with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant will be up for sale at Yuan 1199 (approx $171 AND Rs. 12,375). The smartphone will available for sale in Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Emerald Green color option. It is already up for pre-orders and the sale starts from March 5, 2020.
