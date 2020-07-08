Huawei Enjoy 20 Likely To Feature 48MP Triple-Camera Setup News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei seems to be working on a new smartphone. Recently, a new leak revealed that the upcoming handset may debut in China as the Maimang 9 and will also be called the Huawei Enjoy 20. According to the live shots, the upcoming phone will feature a notch-less display. It is said to be launched in China on July 26. The new leak also reveals that the upcoming phone will come with a model number FRL-AN00a.

On the other hand, a leak revealed earlier this week that the upcoming Huawei phone's camera will come with rectangular-shaped design. There will be a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP main camera. Nothing accurate can be said about the smartphone. Because the new leaks show it will feature a triple camera setup. Two Chinese Tipster reveals the features of the Huawei FRL-AN00a smartphone and the other variants of the phone will come with model number FRL-AN00 and FRL-TN00 respectively.

Coming to the specifications, as per tipster information, the Huawei FRL-AN00a smartphone will arrive with 6.6 inches LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. Up front, the device is likely to feature a pop-up selfie camera and a side-facing fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset along with 8GB of RAM. It said to pack 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging technology. The handset will offer 128GB internal storage with additional expansion of the memory.

In terms of software, the device expected to ship with Android 10 OS. Besides, it will have a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP main camera. The company has not confirmed anything yet. But we can expect that all the exact features of the upcoming device will come to light soon.

