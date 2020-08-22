Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Might Launch On September 3: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is expected to launch the Enjoy 20 Plus 5G in China on September 3. Previously, the handset appeared on multiple certifications which reveals the handset has FRL-AN00a model number. Now, the Enjoy 20 Plus 5G has been spotted on the product library of China Telecom which reports first via Gizmochina.

The listing of China Telecom has revealed the pricing details, launch date, and key specifications of the handset. However, it is better to take details as a hint until the company confirms anything.

The phone is speculated to be the successor to different phones in different markets which includes the Huawei Mate 40 Lite, Huawei Y9a, and the Huawei P Smart Pro 2021.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Expected Price

As per the listing, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G will be available in three storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant will carry a price tag of 1,899 Yuan (roughly Rs. 20,563), while 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will be available at 2,299 Yuan (roughly Rs.24,895). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will come with a label of 2,499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 27,060).

The listing further mentioned that the Enjoy 20 Plus 5G will come in multiple colors such as Magic Night Black, Emerald Green, Galaxy Silver, Sakura Snow, and Snow Clear Sky.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Details

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will feature a 6.63-inch IPS LCD FHD+ notch-less panel. The Enjoy 20 Plus will be powered by the Dimensity 720 chipset. The device is expected to pack a 4,200 mAh battery along with 40W fast charging.

It will offer a round-shaped triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP secondary lens, and another 2MP sensor. Upfront, the device will get a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The Digital Chat Station also revealed that the handset will feature a volume rocker and a fingerprint scanner on the right side. The handset will be charged via a USB-C port. For connectivity, it will pack a speaker grille at the bottom, a 3.5mm audio jack. We can expect the company will confirm the launch date soon.

Via

Best Mobiles in India