Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro To Pack Dimensity 800 Chipset
Huawei launched the Enjoy Z 5G last month in its home country. It is the first smartphone from the company to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. Now, a new leak indicates that Huawei is planning to launch another smartphone called - the Enjoy 20 Pro and it will also be powered by a similar chipset as the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G.
According to a post on Weibo by a Chinese blogger, the Enjoy 20 Pro will pack a Dimensity 800 chipset. It also claimed the device will have a 48MP main camera on the back panel and pack a 22.5W fast charger.
Except for these few details, nothing is known about the upcoming device and the above details are similar to the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G. Although the company launched multiple devices with the same features. So, we are expecting the Enjoy 20 Pro will come with a new design and similar features to the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G. There is no information about the launch date of the Enjoy 20 Pro.
Huawei is also working on a new smartphone called - the Enjoy 20 Plus. So, both the phones are likely to be launched together.
To recall, the Enjoy Z 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display that offers full HD + resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has a waterdrop notch screen and packs a 4,200 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger. The smartphone is available in three storage variants which include 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.
The smartphone has a triple camera setup which comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP lens on its backside. The Huawei Enjoy Z is offered in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Dark Blue color variants.
