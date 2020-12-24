Huawei Enjoy 20 SE Debuts Alongside Nova 8 Series; Price, Key Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has introduced its flagship Nova 8 series with the launch of Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Pro in China. The company has announced another smartphone that caters to the budget-conscious audience. Called the Huawei Enjoy 20 SE, the device was doing rounds online for a while now. It is launched with a Kirin 710 processor and offers some other mid-range hardware such as an FHD+ display and a fast-charging supported battery.

Features Offered By The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE

Huawei has incorporated the octa-core Kirin 710 processor to drive the Enjoy 20 SE. The chipset is aided by Mali-G51 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The onboard storage offered is 128GB and expandable support is up to 512GB. It will boot on Android 10 OS have EMUI 10.1 interface on top.

Coming to the display, the LCD panel measures 6.67-inches and has a punch-hole at the center for the selfie camera. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The camera cutout holds an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

The rear camera setup has three sensors including a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The device will use a 5,000 mAh battery unit which will take charge over a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE Price And Sale

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE's 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model would cost CNY 1,299 (approx Rs. 14,000). The top-model with 8GB RAM will be sold at CNY 1,499 which is roughly around Rs. 17,000. The pre-bookings for this handset starts on December 26. The color options available would be Dawn Gold, Magic Night Black, and Qijing Forest. We are yet to the details on its availability in India and other markets.

Best Mobiles in India