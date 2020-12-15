Huawei Enjoy 20 SE Features Tipped Online; Launch Pegged For December 23 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of Nova 8 and the Nova 8 Plus on December 23 in China. The company has also lined up another smartphone launch on the same day. The brand will be expanding the Enjoy smartphone lineup with the launch of the Enjoy 20 SE. This model will come with 5G network support. Its features have been tipped by a new leak right ahead of the launch. Check out the details below:

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE Leaked Specs

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE's specification has been leaked by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Going by the leak, the smartphone will be launching with a tall display that will have a punch-hole at the center-top for the selfie camera. The LCD panel is said to measure 6.67-inches and will have an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The display is further said to deliver an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The leak also gives an insight into the camera specifications. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor which will have 5G network support.

The RAM and storage capacity isn't specified.

The device will launch with four rear cameras where the primary sensor is said to be a 48MP primary sensor. The smartphone will also have an 8MP secondary wide-angle-lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 SE is said to feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling. The battery is said to be a 5,000 mAh unit accompanied by a 22.5W fast charging support. It is worth mentioning that the company has already introduced two other models in the Enjoy 20 series.

The previously introduced models include the standard Enjoy 20 5G and the Enjoy 20 Plus 5G models. As of now, there is no word on the availability of this mid-range 5G lineup in India and other markets.

