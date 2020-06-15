Huawei Enjoy 20 With OLED Display Might Launch In August News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei launched the Enjoy Z 5G last month in China. Now, a new report indicates that Huawei is gearing up to launch the Enjoy 20 Pro and the Enjoy 20 Plus on June 24. A tipster claimed that the company might launch the vanilla Huawei Enjoy 20 in August.

It is also suggested that the company will launch a new smartphone in July. However, it is not yet known whether it is an Enjoy series phone or any other device. In terms of specifications, the Huawei Enjoy 20 is likely to come with an OLED panel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is no other information about the Enjoy 20 that has been revealed so far.

Although Huawei has not yet confirmed the arrival of the Enjoy 20 Plus and the Enjoy 20 Pro. However, according to the Weibo Post, the Enjoy 20 Plus will probably launch on June 24. Both phones are likely to debut together.

Coming to the specifications, the Enjoy 20 Plus is expected to come with an LCD screen which offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch rate. The smartphone is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The company is expected to use the Dimensity 800 5G SoC for the Enjoy 20 Plus.

For photography, the handset is likely to come with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, and two 2MP cameras on its back panel. Upfront, it will have a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Enjoy 20 Pro will pack the Dimensity 800 chipset. The device will also have a 48MP main camera on the back panel and it will pack a 22.5W fast charger. Except for these few features, nothing is known about the Enjoy 20 Pro.

