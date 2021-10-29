Just In
Huawei Enjoy 20e With Dual Cameras, HD+ Display Announced; Features Helio And Kirin Models
Huawei Enjoy 20e is the latest smartphone offering from the popular Chinese smartphone brand. Even as Huawei continues to battle against the US trade war and other restrictions, the company has continued to expand its product offering. The new Huawei Enjoy 20e was announced in two versions, featuring Helio and Kirin chipsets.
Huawei Enjoy 20e Smartphone Features
Going into the details, the Huawei Enjoy 20e is available in two models, featuring an Helio P35 chipset and another including the in-house Kirin 70A processor. To note, the Kirin 710A chip is paired with 6GB RAM, while the Helio P35 processor includes 4GB RAM support. For storage, Huawei has included 64GB and 128GB options to choose from.
Apart from the processor difference, other features on the Huawei Enjoy 20e remain the same. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. The design aspect includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner - something that was missing on the predecessor, the Huawei Enjoy 10e.
The display on this Huawei smartphone includes a waterdrop notch that houses the 8MP selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the Huawei Enjoy 20e features a dual-lens setup at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Like most budget and mid-range phones, the camera setup on the Huawei Enjoy 20e is pretty basic.
Other details on the Huawei smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging and reverse charging support. The software aspect of the Huawei Enjoy 20e is still under wraps and remains to be seen if it would include Google Mobile Services.
Huawei Enjoy 20e Price, Availability
The Huawei Enjoy 20e Helio P35 model is priced at CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,000). The Huawei Enjoy 20e Kirin 710A model's pricing is still under wraps. The company says the phone can be purchased at China's Vmall.
The Huawei Enjoy 20e's price and availability in the global market are still under wraps. The features on this phone seem pretty basic and could be a regular affordable or a budget phone. When Huawei plans to bring it to the country, it could begin from around Rs. 10,000.
