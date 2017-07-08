Huawei Enjoy 7 promotional material and live images leaked: Coming soon?

From what we are hearing it looks like Huawei is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Enjoy 7 series, soon in the market.

While the company is yet to officially announce the new product in the market just ahead of the launch, the details about the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online. As per the leak, the smartphone that Huawei will bring to the market is the Huawei Enjoy 7. The smartphone has been spotted in a promotional material which also reveals key specifications of the handset.

The promotional material states that the Huawei Enjoy 7 will likely come in two variants which include a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant while the other model will come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash storage. The memory will be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Further, as per the leaked information, the smartphone will be featuring a 5-inch IPS HD display along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The handset looks to be backed by a 3020mAh battery and it will also be running on the latest EMUI 5.1 OS.

This leaked information also confirms some of the earlier rumored specs of the smartphone. Previous rumors had suggested that the device will come with a 5-inch 720p HD display with 2.5D curved glass on top, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with Adreno 308 GPU, Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and a 13-megapixel rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Interestingly some reports have also suggested that Huawei Enjoy 7 will most probably be priced at 1099 Yuan (approximately Rs. 10,400) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM variant and1299 Yuan (approximately, Rs 12,300) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

However, apart from this promotional material leak, several live photos of the handset have also been leaked. These images have been spotted online we can see the design aspects of the smartphone. What's exciting is that these leaked live photos look very similar to the previously leaked renders of Huawei Enjoy 7.

In any case, on analyzing the images, the device seems to come in a matte black variant with a metal uni-body design. Moving forward, at the front, we can see the camera at the left top corner beside the ear piece. There is the Huawei branding at the bottom and the device seems to have on-screen navigation buttons.

At the rear, there is the camera along with a LED flash and it has been placed at the top right corner of the device. The antenna lines are visible and they running at the top and bottom of the device. The fingerprint scanner is present and has been placed in the center of the device. The Huawei logo is visible at the bottom of the rear panel.

As of now, that is all that we can make out from this leak. Besides, it might not be long before the Chinese smartphone manufacturer officially launches the device in the market.