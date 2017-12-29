Huawei Enjoy 7s to be launched as Huawei PSmart outside China

Huawei has a habit of releasing smartphones with different names in different markets. For instance, the Chinese handset maker recently announced the Mate 10 Lite in China and later launched it as Huawei Nova 2i in Malaysia. Similarly, the company unveiled Huawei Maimang 6 as Honor 9i in India.

While Huawei seems to have a bizarre naming strategy, reports now suggest that the company is yet again making plans for rebranding the newly announced Huawei Enjoy 7S outside China. The news was revealed by popular tipster @evleaks (Evan Blass) and he has tweeted that Huawei Enjoy 7S will be launched as Huawei PSmart in other markets.

However, apart from the change in moniker, Huawei PSmart will most probably be equipped with the same features and specifications as Huawei Enjoy 7S. There is a possibility that the rebranded device could come with more color options the report notes. We will just have to wait for now until the company makes the device official.

This will be offered outside of China as the Huawei PSmart. pic.twitter.com/sR2yadWdBV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 28, 2017

Talking about the specs and features of Huawei Enjoy 7S or Huawei PSmart as it will called, will come with a 5.65-inch fullHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Huawei's in-house octa-core Kirin 659 processor running at 2.36 GHz. The device is available in two RAM and storage versions and it includes a 3GB RAM + 32GB of native storage variant and a 4GB of RAM + 64GB of native storage model. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

As for the optics, the handset is equipped with dual 13MP+ 2MP rear cameras along with LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.0 out of the box with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 skin on top. The dual-SIM smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors onboard include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor. It measures 150.10 x 72.05 x 7.45 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 143.00 grams.