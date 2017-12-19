Huawei Enjoy 7s with full screen display, Android Oreo and dual cameras launched

As scheduled, Huawei has officially launched its latest smartphone Huawei Enjoy 7s at an event in China. As per the company's announcement, the new handset is aimed at younger customers. The device will further go on sale in China starting December 22, 2017, and will be available in Blue, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold color options.

Talking about the new smartphone Huawei Enjoy 7s adopts the full-screen design and comes with some interesting mid-range features. The device is priced at 1499 Yuan (roughly Rs. 14,540) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, while the 4GB RAM variant will cost 1699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,500).

Havings said that, let's have a look at the features and specifications of this smartphone.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Following the latest display trend of 18:9 aspect ratio and metal unibody, Huawei Enjoy 7s comes with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by company's own HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.36GHz. The device offers 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via micro SD. Cameras As for the cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back and it comprises of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera along with LED flash. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other Features Huawei Enjoy 7s is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The phone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/b, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The smartphone features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel as well. The phone measures 150.1 x 72.05 x 7.45mm and weighs 143 grams.