Huawei Enjoy 9S complete specifications leak online: Triple-lens rear camera, Kirin 710 and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The rear camera setup comprises of a 24MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP wide lens and a 2MP lens for depth sensing.

While Huawei gearing up for its flagship P30 smartphone lineup, the P30 series in Paris; it is also holding a smartphone lunch event in its hometown China. The Chinese tech giant has scheduled a smartphone launch event on March 25 where it will announce three new devices for the consumers.

The upcoming Huawei devices slated to launch on the aforementioned date are Enjoy 9S and Enjoy 9e smartphones. The company will also introduce a MediaPad M5 Youth Edition tablet along with the two smartphones at the event. These devices will be launched just a day before the official announcement of P30 lineup.

The leaked renders of the Huawei Enjoy 9S spotted online gives a clear insight on the hardware and design of the smartphone. The smartphone packs some latest set of hardware such as a triple-lens rear camera setup and a display with teardrop notch for selfie camera. In addition to the design, the hardware of the device has also been leaked which suggests it is a premium mid-range offering by the company.

As the leaked images reveal, the key highlight of the device is the triple-lens camera module at the rear panel. The rear camera setup comprises of a 24MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP wide lens and a 2MP lens for depth sensing. The rear camera setup is stacked vertically along with the LED flash. Also, there is a fingerprint scanner placed at the rear panel. The camera set up at the front includes an 8MP lens for video calling as well as selfies. To aid the front camera's performance, Huawei has thrown AI-backed beautification features in the mix.

At the front, the device features a Full HD+ display panel measuring 6.21-inches in size. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. In terms of processor, there will be an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocking at 2.2 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The processor will be backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable via microSD card. The memory can be extended to up to 128GB. Huawei Enjoy 9S will run on an Android Pie OS topped with EMUI 9.0 Skin UI. There will be a 3,400mAh battery unit, under the hood, for backup.

credits