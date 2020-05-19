ENGLISH

    Huawei has announced that it will launch the Huawei Enjoy Z on May 24. The company has revealed launch details through a teaser poster on the Weibo. Although Weibo's poster externally shows the phone, from which it is difficult to know all the features of the phone.

    Huawei Enjoy Z Launch Date Set For May 24

     

    It is rumored that the smartphone will go pre-sale on Chinese retailer sites Suning and Tmall. Both retailer sites are listing some features of the phone.

    According to the listing, the smartphone is expected to be sporting a 6.5-inch display that delivers full HD + resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    It will come with a waterdrop notch screen. The smartphone said to be pack with a 4,200 mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger. According to both retailer sites, the smartphone will be available in three storage variants which comprise 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

    Suning reported that the smartphone will be powered by the Kirin 710F. Since the Huawei Enjoy Z is a 5G-supported smartphone, it is less likely to feature the Kirin 710F. The smartphone can also be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

    The smartphone will come to a triple camera setup which includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP lens. The Huawei Enjoy Z will be available in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink, and Dark Blue color options.

    So far, only these features of the phone are known. The front camera setup and pricing details of the phone are still under wraps. However, it is expected that the Huawei Enjoy Z will come to the market at an affordable price.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 14:19 [IST]
