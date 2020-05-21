Huawei Enjoy Z Leaked Teaser Reveals Design In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is gearing up for the launch of a new mid-range smartphone dubbed Huawei Enjoy Z. The upcoming handset will be 5G enabled and is slated for May 24 launch in China. The company had confirmed its arrival via a post on Weibo. Some of its key design elements were leaked, but the details on the hardware have been limited. Now, the promotional renders and some specifications of the device have surfaced online.

The Huawei Enjoy Z promotional renders have been leaked by Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The leaked renders show the front and the rear panel completely, leaving a little to the imagination. As per the image, the device will feature a waterdrop-style notch with thin bezel-design. The bezel seems to be thicker at the bottom than the remaining sides.

The device can be seen sporting a triple-lens camera at the back panel which is positioned on the top-left corner. Also, two different gradients shared of the device have been shared via the promotional teaser including blue and black. The device seems to be sporting the volume rocker alongside the fingerprint scanner on the right panel.

Huawei Enjoy Z Expected Hardware

As for the specifications, the Huawei Enjoy Z could launch with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which will offer a 90Hz refresh rate. There could be another model that is expected to offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate. If we go by the leaks, the device might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor rather than using an in-house HiSilion Kirin processor.

As per the previous leaks, the device is said to launch with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. It remains to be seen which software version the handset will come pre-loaded with.

The triple-lens rear camera module could come with a 48MP primary sensor. But, the details on the remaining camera specifications are yet to be disclosed. We are waiting for the company to share some more teasers ahead of the official launch.

Also, Huawei has not yet disclosed its plan on bringing this handset to the global markets like India and others. But, some information is likely to surface post its launch.

Best Mobiles in India