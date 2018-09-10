Huawei Grand sale: Offers discounts on P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Nova 3 & P20 Pro

Huawei on Monday announced an online sale under which the company is offering deals and heavy one-time discounts on its premium range of smartphones, which includes Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 3i, Nova 3 & P20 Pro between 12 to 3 PM from 11th to 13th September 2018, exclusively on Amazon.in.

During the three days of sale, users can buy smartphones with a range of offers like instant discounts of up to Rs.10,000, EMI options and extra exchange offers.

To begin with, Huawei P20 Lite will be available at a one-time discount of Rs. 5,000, and will be priced at Rs. 17,999/- during the sale.

Additionally, the smartphone can be purchased at no cost EMI options of up to 9 months, starting at Rs.2000/- per month on credit card purchase.

Huawei Nova 3i black edition will be available for at a discount price of Rs. 19,990/- after a flat one time discount of Rs 4,000. In addition, no cost EMI option of up to 9 months is available for all customers using credit cards, starting at Rs. 2,221 per month and as part of a bundled deal with Reliance Jio, customers will get an extra cashback of Rs. 1200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase.

Nova 3 will be available for Rs 32,999 with a Rs 7,000 discount.

Additionally, it comes with no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months is available for all customers using credit cards starting at Rs. 5,000 per month.

Similarly like Nova 3i Reliance Jio users can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1200 along with partner vouchers of Rs. 3300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase.

Lastly, P20 Pro will be available at a flat discount of Rs. 10,000, its effective price becoming Rs. 59,999. In addition, a no-cost EMI option on credit card purchase will be available for up to 12 months, starting at Rs. 5,000/- per month.