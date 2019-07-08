ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei's HongMeng OS Will Be Faster Than Google's Android: CEO

    By
    |

    Recently, Donald Trump said he'd allow few US companies to continue doing business with the Chinese electronics manufacturer Huawei. But, the timeline hasn't been revealed, and Huawei still appears to be blacklisted by the Department of Commerce.

    Huawei's HongMeng OS Will Be Faster Than Google's Android: CEO

     

    However, Huawei still can't use Google's Android OS. But it seems Ren Zhengfei, Huawei's founder and CEO, doesn't want to go back to Android as well. While speaking to a French publication HongMeng OS, an operating system Huawei is designing to curb reliance on Android.

    Zhengfei reportedly said HongMeng OS is "likely" to be snappier compared to Android, pointing to a report by GlobalTimes that claimed the new OS was 60% faster. The new operating system is designed to work across devices including smartphones, cars, and data centers.

    However, he did admit that Huawei's OS lacks a Play Store or App Store-like services, and the company is working to develop a counterpart.

    With the CEO's latest comments, one this is clear that Huawei will push its own operating system, regardless of whether the company is lifted from the blacklist. Though many of its smartphones come packed with Snapdragon chipsets, the flagship models have Kirin CPUs.

    Another Huawei spokesperson said: "Today, we are still committed to Microsoft Windows and Google Android. But if we cannot use that, we will prepare a plan B to use our own OS."

    To develop the new App store, Huawei is also roping in Play Store developers to bring their apps to the company's AppGallery, reported XDA-Developers.

    Speaking on the US ban, the CEO said: "Our revenue will be down by about $30 billion compared to forecasts. So our sales revenue this year and next will be about $100 billion," Ren said.

    "We didn't expect the U.S. would so resolutely attack Huawei. We didn't expect the U.S. would hit our supply chain in such a wide way - not only blocking the component supplies but also our participation in international organizations," he added.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei android news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue