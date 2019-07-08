Huawei's HongMeng OS Will Be Faster Than Google's Android: CEO News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Recently, Donald Trump said he'd allow few US companies to continue doing business with the Chinese electronics manufacturer Huawei. But, the timeline hasn't been revealed, and Huawei still appears to be blacklisted by the Department of Commerce.

However, Huawei still can't use Google's Android OS. But it seems Ren Zhengfei, Huawei's founder and CEO, doesn't want to go back to Android as well. While speaking to a French publication HongMeng OS, an operating system Huawei is designing to curb reliance on Android.

Zhengfei reportedly said HongMeng OS is "likely" to be snappier compared to Android, pointing to a report by GlobalTimes that claimed the new OS was 60% faster. The new operating system is designed to work across devices including smartphones, cars, and data centers.

However, he did admit that Huawei's OS lacks a Play Store or App Store-like services, and the company is working to develop a counterpart.

With the CEO's latest comments, one this is clear that Huawei will push its own operating system, regardless of whether the company is lifted from the blacklist. Though many of its smartphones come packed with Snapdragon chipsets, the flagship models have Kirin CPUs.

Another Huawei spokesperson said: "Today, we are still committed to Microsoft Windows and Google Android. But if we cannot use that, we will prepare a plan B to use our own OS."

To develop the new App store, Huawei is also roping in Play Store developers to bring their apps to the company's AppGallery, reported XDA-Developers.

Speaking on the US ban, the CEO said: "Our revenue will be down by about $30 billion compared to forecasts. So our sales revenue this year and next will be about $100 billion," Ren said.

"We didn't expect the U.S. would so resolutely attack Huawei. We didn't expect the U.S. would hit our supply chain in such a wide way - not only blocking the component supplies but also our participation in international organizations," he added.

