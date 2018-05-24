Huawei India rolls out affordable protection plans for its smartphones in India

Huawei India Consumer Business Group, today has announced affordable protection plans for Huawei and Honor smartphones available on Amazon.in. The company has joined their hands with OneAssist, ubiquitous platform for assistance and protection programs to consumers in India.

Currently, the protection plan is available for limited models including the Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 lite, and all Honor smartphones including Honor 7X, Honor V10, Honor 8 Pro, among others. The plans start from INR 1249 and are valid for 1 year from the date of the activation of the plan.

To enhance the customer satisfaction, Huawei Protection Plans will cover all types of accidental and liquid damage to the device, including unintentional drops. In partnership with OneAssist, customers would be offered many benefits under these protection plans including free pick up and drop, 24x7 on-call assistance, cashless claim service and more.

The free pickup-drop service is available for customers on a PAN India basis. The plan auto-activates within 15 days of purchase and provides comprehensive value to Huawei and Honor customers in India.

P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India, said in a statement, "At Huawei, we are focused towards creating consumer-centric service environment for hassle-free customer care. Having collaborated with one of the pioneers of smartphone protection and assistance, OneAssist, we strive to provide consumers with unmatched services. We are confident that this association will be fruitful for our customers and will provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers."

Huawei with its 21 exclusive service centres and 250+ authorized service centres are committed to providing superior after sale service and a greater consumer experience.

With this initiative, Huawei is trying to expand its services and network more in India. The company is focusing on more after sales services so that it will hold a strong foothold in the Indian smartphone market. With more service centres and customer satisfaction, it can increase the sale in the country.