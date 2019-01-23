Huawei lauches wireless charger in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has announced that its wireless charger is now available for purchase on Amazon.in for Rs. 3,999.

With WPC Qi standard authentication, the wireless charger is compatible with smartphones with integrated Qi functionality and devices equipped with a Qi-receiving battery case, the company said in a statement.

The charger comes with foreign object detection, which allows it to automatically switch off when it detects keys or metal objects, within a safe temperature to avoid overheating.

HUAWEI Wireless Charger 15W comes with foreign object detection, which allows it to automatically switch off when detecting keys, or any other metal objects, within safe temperature to avoid overheating. The charger provides multi-layer safety protection, enabling secure and reliable charging experience. Boasting a stylish appearance and design, it comes with a soft and comfortable unibody silicon surface, which both protects the phone and prevents it from falling.

The HUAWEI Wireless Charger 15W is also case compatible and charges through less than equal to 5mm non-metal phone cases directly, without having the need to remove the phone cases. It also comes with a built-in chip that can adjust the output power automatically according to the ambient temperature and real-time battery percentage.

Meanwhile, HUAWEI Mate20 Pro has been ranked as best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark Rankings, a trusted industry standard for camera and lens image quality measurements and ratings.

Achieving an overall score of 109 points, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro sets a new benchmark for smartphone cameras on DxOMark.com, outscoring other smartphones on the camera aspect by a significant margin.

Building on the foundation of HUAWEI P20 Series' camera system, Huawei augmented the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with a powerful addition-16mm Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens. The Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens lets you see and capture much more. I