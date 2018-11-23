Huawei to launch Porsche Design Mate 20 on Nov 27th

Huawei Consumer Business Group today said that it will showcase Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 in India on November 27, 2018.

According to a company the new Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 delivers the future of mobile technology, encapsulated within an exceptionally stunning and streamlined smartphone. With a commitment to offer a unique functional design, the company is bringing this exclusive line-up for the first time to the India market.

Huawei said that Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.

The company has also tweeted the same on its microblogging site.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series is powered by Kirin 980. It also comes with EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P. Through AI self-learning algorithms, an integrated and granular resource allocation system, and a highly optimized Android environment, EMUI 9 delivers an "evergreen" experience-it remains smooth even through extended use.

The new HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is powered by a massive 4200 mAh battery. The flagship smartphone supports the TUV Safety Certified 40W Huawei SuperCharge. That means you can charge your HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro quickly and safely.

The fast charging technology can charge the device up to 70 percent in 30 minutes, Huawei claims. It also supports 15W HUAWEI Quick Wireless charge and reverses charging to enjoy convenient charging at extreme speeds- a 30-minute charge gives the device 30 percent battery.

The new flagship device is the world's first smartphone to support the 4.5G LTE Cat. 21 standard, allowing consumers to experience download speeds of up to 1.4Gbps.

It has the world's fastest Wi-Fi connection speeds--2GB footage requires only 10 seconds to download. The top-end flagship also supports dual-band (L1+L5) GPS positioning technology.