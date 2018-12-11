Huawei launches affordable Enjoy 9 smartphone with teardrop notch

Huawei's latest entry-segment offering the Enjoy 9 had been popping up recently over the web suggesting the company's plan to bring an affordable smartphone for the masses with some decent set of specifications and features. While we have been coming across the leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone, the Chinese tech giant has officially launched the device in its hometown China. The Huawei Enjoy 9 is a slightly toned down version of the Enjoy 9 Plus which the company had introduced back in October this year.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features which the Enjoy 9 smartphone brings along:

The Huawei Enjoy 9 flaunts a large 6.26-inch HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The display is bitten by the notch bug and it features the trending teardrop notch on the top of the display.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Enjoy 9 makes use of a dual-lens rear camera setup which consists of a 13MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor which has a wide f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera module is accompanied by a LED flash and it also supports Full-HD video recording. There is an 8MP camera up front which has a f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

Under the hood, the Enjoy 9 runs on an entry segment Snapdragon 450 chipset. This is bit strange considering that the company has not used its in-house Kirin chipset to power the device and used the Snapdragon processor instead. The smartphone comes in dual RAM and storage options to choose from. You get 3GB/4GB RAM variant and 32GB/64GB of native storage options. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box based on EMUI 8.2 overlay on top of it.

The connectivity aspects of the Enjoy 9 include Wi-Fi, GPS and a microUSB port for charging and data transfers. You do get a face unlock feature for the authentication purpose. Backing up this entire package is a 4,000mAh battery unit with no fast charge support.

Currently, there is no word on pricing; however, the device is slated to go on sale in China from December 12 which is tomorrow. The smartphone will be available in standard Black and gradient Red, Blue and Purple colour variants.