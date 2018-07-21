Huawei leverages AI to make online shopping more convenient

With an aim to provide best features to Indian consumers, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) on Friday announced the 'AI Shopping' feature that will enable an immersive online shopping experience with the launch of the Nova series in India.

The AI shopping feature is also available on the Huawei P20 Pro through an OTA update. Packed with the Kirin 970 AI chip, the Nova series leverages innovative AI to usher in a new era of smart living.

Commenting on the new features, ahead of the launch, Allen Wang, VP, Product, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India said, "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Huawei and India is one of our most important markets globally. With a strong R&D ecosystem globally, we are creating a lot of AI-related solutions which are available for our customers in India".

"With the upcoming Huawei Nova Series we aim to offer enhanced AI features in Shopping, photography, image recognition and more- meaningfully impacting the lives of our customers in India," he added.

Huawei India will ensure the ultimate shopping experience, coupled with other new exciting features that ease users into embracing the AI-enhanced life, the company said.

The company pointed out that Indian consumers can further leverage the AI feature on Huawei nova to search for on-screen objects on Amazon.in while browsing or chatting with friends and family.

Simply initiating a two-finger long-press on the image of desire or just by scanning the object, users will be able to find the item online for fast and hassle-free shopping.

With HUAWEI nova series, users can conduct local queries using more complex definitions. Looking up a photo inside a massive database has never been easier.

The AI smart gallery can automatically identify photos of eight major themes: gatherings, sports, travels, romantic moments, and curate a collection for users to revisit these moments at any time.

As per an ASSOCHAM-Resurgent joint study, 20 million Indian consumers are expected to shop online this year, with mobile phones becoming the preferred choice of shopping.