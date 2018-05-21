Huawei lists Y5 Prime (2018) on its official website; all specs revealed

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has unveiled its new Y-series smartphone without hosting any major launch event. The company has launched its latest Y5 Prime (2018) as it is an entry-level smartphone, so there is not much to talk about it.

The Huawei Y5 Prime arrives with a unibody design while looking at the phone it seems to be premium. The smartphone houses volume rocker and power key on the right side of the phone and on the left, it comes with a SIM-tray. Apart from the design, the smartphone comes with a single camera setup.

As far as display's concern, the phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels, along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Huawei has not mentioned anything about the SoC, but the earlier leaks suggest that the phone will be powered by quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, which will most likely be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera part, Huawei Y5 Prime houses a 13-megapixel snapper on the back along with a LED flash. On the front, the phone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is also powered by a Face unlock feature. However, the Face Unlock feature doesn't come out-of-the-box and will be rolled out as over the air (OTA) update.

The Y5 Prime is Armed with a 3,020mAh battery, and the phone will runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 layer on top. In terms of connectivity, the phone will offer to get dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE HD voice calling support, GPS, and Wi-Fi.

There are many new features introduced with the phone like the three-finger screenshot feature makes it easy to take a screenshot simply by swiping downward on the screen with three fingers. There is an Eye Comfort mode feature which will automatically filter out most blue light, making it less strenuous on your eyes during your use.

